Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated November 22, 2021 9:22AM
East Harlem
FOX 5 NY

Inside the NYPD Crime Lab: Ballistics [EXCLUSIVE]

The NYPD has some of the most advanced ballistic technology around. With a recent surge in shootings across the city, the lab has had its hands full. This is an exclusive look at one aspect of the department's war on guns.

NEW YORK - Gun violence has claimed the life of yet another teenager on New York City's streets, as a 16-year-old was shot and killed in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot just after 3 p.m. outside of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 16-year-old Jamere Chapman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS took Chapman to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.  

Guns in schools

School has been back in session in New York City for just over a month now. A huge concern was safety regarding COVID. But now there are growing concerns about guns coming into schools.