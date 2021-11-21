16-year-old shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

Gun violence has claimed the life of yet another teenager on New York City's streets, as a 16-year-old was shot and killed in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot just after 3 p.m. outside of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 16-year-old Jamere Chapman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS took Chapman to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.