15-year-old killed, 4 more injured after Long Island drunk driving crash: Police

article

A crash between a car and pickup truck on Long Island killed a 15-year-old and injured four others Saturday night.

The accident occurred in Woodmere at 11 p.m. According to Nassau County police, a white 2018 Audi was turning onto a road heading south as a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was heading northbound when they collided.

A 15-year-old girl in the Audi was pronounced dead at a hospital at approximately 11:45 p.m. The 38-year-old driver of the Audi was listed in critical condition. Three other passengers in the Audi suffered less serious injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Arlin Javier Aguilera of West Hempstead, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court in Hempstead on Sunday. A message was left with the court seeking information on whether Aguilera had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.