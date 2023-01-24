15-year-old found dead in the Bronx with neck trauma

article

A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his neck. A 28-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident.

The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the Westchester Square neighborhood.

EMS took the victim, identified as Corde Scott of Doris St., to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. A 28-year-old male is being questioned in regard to this incident.

No other details were available.