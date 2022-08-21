15 people displaced after fire engulfs 3 Staten Island homes

Fifteen people are now displaced after a fire Saturday night engulfed three Staten Island homes.

Staten Island Borough Commander Kevin Woods said the fire broke out at 82 Pitney Avenue around 10 p.m. The fire quickly spread to multiple other structures.

Fire crews arrived and were able to quickly contain the fire. Woods said three firefighters were hurt, though their injuries were minor.

"It could’ve been a lot worse," Woods said. "There are four buildings in the rear where the siding is melted and a building on the left side of the original fire building where the siding is also melted. It could’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for their aggressive action."

Woods said the American Red Cross was on scene to help those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.