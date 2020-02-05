15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark pings off the coast of Florida

article

Unama’ki, a great white shark weighing over 2,000 pounds, pinged about 100 miles away from Panama City Beach on Saturday, according to OCEARCH.

Researchers say Unama’ki weighs 2,076 pounds and measures 15-feet, 5-inches long.

"Look where Unama’ki is!" OCEARCH wrote on Facebook. "We don’t usually get white shark pings this far northeast in the Gulf of Mexico."

They say Unama’ki is the biggest white shark currently pinging on their tracker. She has traveled over 2,700 miles since being tagged in Nova Scotia on Sept. 20, 2019.

Unama’ki is one of the 11 great white sharks that OCEARCH is currently tracking. Three other sharks being tracked measure over 12-feet and weigh more than 1,000 pounds: Helena, Jefferson and Vimy.

