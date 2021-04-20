149 people found locked in tractor-trailer in Texas

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to a checkpoint on I-35 near Laredo, Texas found 149 locked in a tractor-trailer.

It happened on April 16, when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint.

A scan from the outside alerted agents to "anomalies" inside the trailer. Agents opened the sealed cargo area and found 149 undocumented individuals.

They were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Ecuador.

They were all placed under arrest along with the driver, a U.S. citizen, at the investigation continues. The U.S. Border Patrol seized both the tractor and trailer.

