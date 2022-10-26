14-year-old stabbed near Queens school: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the suspect who stabbed a 14-year-old in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 1 p.m. in front of a McDonald's on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, near the Susan B. Anthony Academy.
RELATED: Student shot outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island
The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old who knew the victim.
The incident came just one day after another 14-year-old was shot outside of a high school on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
