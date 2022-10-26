14-year-old stabbed near Queens school: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who stabbed a 14-year-old in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1 p.m. in front of a McDonald's on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, near the Susan B. Anthony Academy.

RELATED: Student shot outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old who knew the victim.

The incident came just one day after another 14-year-old was shot outside of a high school on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters