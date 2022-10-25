Shooting outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island

article

A person was shot outside a public high school on Staten Island on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in front of Tottenville High School on Luten Avenue in the Huguenot section of the borough, New York City police said.

The male victim was shot in his right ankle and taken to Staten Island University Hospital North for treatment.

Authorities haven't released the victim's age and condition. However, the New York Post reported that he is 14 years old and in stable condition.

This is a developing story. A FOX 5 NY crew is heading to Staten Island.