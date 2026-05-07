14-year-old shot sitting in parked car after being ambushed by suspect in the Bronx

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The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Bronx Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds before fleeing on the foot. The suspect has yet to be identified or apprehended.



The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say opened fire on a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

What we know:

The 14-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle near Seward and Rosedale avenues when he was approached by the suspect around 7:25 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds, before fleeing on foot.

The teen was struck in the leg and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown, along with a motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.