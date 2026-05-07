14-year-old shot sitting in parked car after being ambushed by suspect in the Bronx
article
BRONX, NY - The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say opened fire on a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning in the Bronx.
What we know:
The 14-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle near Seward and Rosedale avenues when he was approached by the suspect around 7:25 a.m.
Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds, before fleeing on foot.
The teen was struck in the leg and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is still unknown, along with a motive for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.