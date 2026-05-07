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14-year-old shot sitting in parked car after being ambushed by suspect in the Bronx

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Published  May 7, 2026 8:57am EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
    • Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds before fleeing on the foot.
    • The suspect has yet to be identified or apprehended.

BRONX, NY - The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say opened fire on a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

What we know:

The 14-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle near Seward and Rosedale avenues when he was approached by the suspect around 7:25 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds, before fleeing on foot.

The teen was struck in the leg and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown, along with a motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

BronxNew York CityCrime and Public Safety