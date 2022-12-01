14-year-old shot, killed while walking down Bronx street with friend: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking down the street with a friend in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of 2249 Morris Ave.

Police say two male suspects came out from behind a car and shot the victim in the torso. EMS responded and transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The friend was unharmed.

The suspects are described as dark complexion males, both in all black -- one with white sneakers and the other with yellow sneakers and a blue fanny pack.

There are no arrests at this time. The identification of the victim is pending family notification.