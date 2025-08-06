Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old dies after double stabbing at playground in the Bronx

Published  August 6, 2025 7:58am EDT
Bronx
14-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in playground stabbing

A teen has succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed at a playground in the Bronx.

The Brief

    • One of two teens stabbed at a playground has died.
    • He suffered stab wounds all over his body.
    • No arrests have been made.

BRONX, NY - A stabbing at a playground in the Bronx on Tuesday night left one teen dead, and another injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to Williamsbridge Oval Playground in the Norwood section just after 7:30 p.m.

Two stabbing victims were found: a 17-year-old with stab wounds to the stomach and shoulder and a 14-year-old with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. He was identified as Angel Mendoza.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

The motive is also unknown at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

