14-year-old dies after double stabbing at playground in the Bronx
BRONX, NY - A stabbing at a playground in the Bronx on Tuesday night left one teen dead, and another injured.
What we know:
Officers responded to Williamsbridge Oval Playground in the Norwood section just after 7:30 p.m.
Two stabbing victims were found: a 17-year-old with stab wounds to the stomach and shoulder and a 14-year-old with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.
The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. He was identified as Angel Mendoza.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
The motive is also unknown at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.