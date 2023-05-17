132K Jeep Cherokee SUVs recalled over fire risk – here's what to know

Chrysler-parent Stellantis has recalled more than 132,000 Jeep Cherokee vehicles over the risk of fire, telling owners to park their SUVs outside in the meantime.

The recall, announced on Tuesday , impacts certain model year 2014-2016 Jeep Cherokee vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

An electrical short in the power liftgate module could lead to a vehicle fire with the ignition on or off, according to a notice from the NHTSA.

The recall affects 132,099 vehicles previously repaired during a 2015 recall.

"Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the recall has been remedied," a notice from the NHTSA reads. "According to the manufacturer, that remedy is currently under development."

A power liftgate is a motorized hatch that opens and closes electronically and can be activated by pressing or holding a button inside the car, key fob, or the hatch itself, as Motor Trends explains .

The liftgate module on the recalled Jeep Cherokee vehicles has a spot that could allow water to leak inside, recall documents state.

FILE - A Jeep Cherokee makes its way through the Camp Jeep Test Track at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Feb. 11, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The company said it isn’t aware of any incidents or injuries related to this issue. It has identified at least 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims, and 21 field reports potentially related to the issue, according to recall documents.

It began notifying dealers on May 11 and will start sending notification letters to owners on June 30.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.