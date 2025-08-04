13-year-old boy on mini-bike killed after hit-and-run in Stamford

The Brief A hit-and-run left a 13-year-old dead in Stamford this weekend. The boy was riding his bike with his family when he was struck and killed. The suspected vehicle has been seized by police, and the suspect has been identified.



A young boy was out on a bike ride with his family when police say he was fatally struck by a fleeing vehicle in Stamford this weekend.

What we know:

The 13-year-old was riding a mini-bike with a family member, who was on a scooter, when they pulled to the side of the road near Courtland Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

That's when police say a vehicle struck the boy, throwing him off his bike and into a nearby yard. The vehicle fled the scene.

Two neighbors rushed out of their house after hearing the crash, and performed CPR until the fire department arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police were able to quickly identify the suspected vehicle and driver, a 41-year-old Stamford resident.

The vehicle was seized from the suspect's home, and is now in police custody.

The suspect has not been charged at this time, and his name has yet to be released. Police say he refused to speak without his attorney present.