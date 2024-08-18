13-year-old arrested after multiple burglaries at Long Island bike shop

article

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after burglarizing a bike shop multiple times on Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department said.

According to detectives, around 2:40 a.m., the teenager allegedly attempted to break into Merrick Bicycles in Merrick on Sunday.

He fled the scene before he got into the store, detectives said.

After investigating, police said the teenager was also responsible for two other burglary incidents at Merrick Bicycles. The incidents took place on Friday, Aug. 16 and Tues, Aug 13.

He was arrested without incident and charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

He is expected at Nassau Family Court on Aug. 21.