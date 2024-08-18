Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Warren County
15
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:38 PM EDT until SUN 9:45 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:30 PM EDT, Somerset County, Morris County, Middlesex County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:45 PM EDT, Somerset County, Morris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:28 PM EDT until SUN 7:15 PM EDT, Passaic County, Essex County, Bergen County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:31 PM EDT until SUN 9:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM EDT, Rockland County, Essex County, Passaic County, Bergen County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:46 PM EDT until SUN 8:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Westchester County, Rockland County, Putnam County, Passaic County, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:31 AM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 2:03 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Sussex County, Salem County, Warren County, Monmouth County, Somerset County, Ocean County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 2:05 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bronx County, Queens County, Richmond County, Putnam County, Kings County, Orange County, Essex County, Union County, Passaic County, Hudson County, Bergen County

13-year-old arrested after multiple burglaries at Long Island bike shop

By
Published  August 18, 2024 2:52pm EDT
Long Island
FOX 5 NY
article

FILE - Handcuffs sitting on a table. (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

LONG ISLAND - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after burglarizing a bike shop multiple times on Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department said.

According to detectives, around 2:40 a.m., the teenager allegedly attempted to break into Merrick Bicycles in Merrick on Sunday. 

He fled the scene before he got into the store, detectives said.

After investigating, police said the teenager was also responsible for two other burglary incidents at Merrick Bicycles. The incidents took place on Friday, Aug. 16 and Tues, Aug 13. 

He was arrested without incident and charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

He is expected at Nassau Family Court on Aug. 21.