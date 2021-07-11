13-year-old, 19-year-old shot and killed amid NYC gun violence

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed Sunday as New York City continues to struggle with gun violence.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old victim was standing in front of a cafe on 187th Street at around 3:15 p.m. in the Belmont section of the Bronx, when he was shot several times by assailants who drove up in a car.

The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy appeared to have been the intended target of the shooting.

In the second incident, just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a call of a person shot on Quencer Road in St. Albans, Queens.

Upon arrival, they found the 19-year-old victim, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was also pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and an investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

NYPD officials announced last week that gun arrests in the city have jumped by nearly 100% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. However, while overall crime did increase in June, the number of murders and shootings declined, compared to June 2020.

The NYPD says it is focused on "precision policing" this summer in an effort to reduce crime across the city.

