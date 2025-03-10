13 injured as school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

article

The Brief A school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway on Monday evening near Montvale. Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said the bus had 31 occupants and 13 people were hospitalized. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Monday night.

What we know:

The crash reportedly happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the parkway near Montvale.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said in a Facebook post that the bus was heading to New York and that it had 31 occupants when it crashed and that 13 people on the bus were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.

So far, there is no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.