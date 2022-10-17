12-year-old girl murdered, stuffed inside suitcase in Paris

article

A homeless woman is accused of murdering a 12-year-old girl whose throat was reportedly slit before her body was stuffed into a suitcase in Paris.

The Daily Mail reports that 24-year-old Dahbia B. was indicted for the gruesome killing of Lola Daviet on Friday.

The girl had the numbers '1' and '0' imprinted on her chest when her body was found.

The family got worried after Lola didn't come home from school, which is right around the corner.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The girl's father, who is a maintenance worker in their building, decided to check the security camera footage and noticed their daughter entering the building with a stranger.

On Facebook, her mother, Delphine Daviet wrote that Lola was "last seen in the company of a girl we don’t know."

A homeless man found her body in the suitcase hours later.

A law enforcement source said evidence suggests that the girl was taken into the basement and then tortured, raped, strangled and her throat cut, the Mirror reported.

There was no motive known for the killing.