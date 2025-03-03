12 Long Island students sickened by THC gummies at school

The Brief Twelve students from a Long Island middle school became sick after being given THC gummies, the Suffolk County Police Dept. said. Police said a fellow student at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches gave classmates the edible. Police said 11 of the 12 middle school students were rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Twelve students from a Long Island middle school became sick after being given THC gummies, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

What we know:

Suffolk County police said a fellow student at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches gave classmates the edible.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded at approximately 10:10 a.m. to multiple aided cases.

Police said 11 of the 12 middle school students were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One of the students was released to their parents, police said.

What we don't know:

Suffolk County police said it is unclear how the middle schooler got the gummies.