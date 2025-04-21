12 jurors picked for Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo retrial

article

A jury of seven women and five men has been selected for Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo rape retrial in New York — a more female panel than the five women and seven men who convicted him at his first trial five years ago.

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.

What we know:

Twelve jurors — drawn from Manhattan's jury pool — include a physics researcher, a photographer, a dietician, an investment bank software engineer, and a retired city social worker.

After nine jurors were picked last week, three more and five alternates were selected Monday during a marathon fourth day of jury selection. Prosecutors and defense attorneys still need to finalize six alternate jurors before opening arguments begin.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty and denies raping or sexually assaulting anyone.

The backstory:

Weinstein is being retried on rape and sexual assault charges after New York’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence. The Court of Appeals ruled that his original trial had been tainted by improper rulings and prejudicial testimony.

The retrial includes allegations that Weinstein raped an aspiring actor in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forced oral sex on a movie and TV production assistant in 2006.

He also faces an additional criminal sex act charge based on a new allegation. A woman who was not part of the original trial accuses Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her at a Manhattan hotel.

What they're saying:

"You may hear sexual allegations here of a salacious nature — graphic, perhaps. Would hearing that indicate that … Mr. Weinstein must be guilty?" defense attorney Mike Cibella asked one prospective juror. The woman, who ultimately was selected, answered no.

Potential jurors were questioned privately about their knowledge of the case and opinions about Weinstein. Some were excused based on those private sessions.

In open court, prosecutor Shannon Lucey asked the jury pool if they could put aside any opinions they might hold about the #MeToo movement, which was sparked in 2017 by widespread allegations against Weinstein.

"Is there anyone who is going to think of the movement and think, ‘OK, that’s just something that I have to keep in the back of my mind when I’m deciding this case’? Everyone can put that aside?" Lucey asked a group of 24 possible jurors. All indicated they could.

What's next:

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin Wednesday, once the remaining alternates are selected. The case is expected to draw widespread attention once again as Weinstein faces renewed legal scrutiny in a post-#MeToo era.