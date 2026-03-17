12 injured in Bronx apartment fire

The Brief Twelve civilians were injured in a second-alarm fire on the 3400 block of Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx. The blaze, which started on the third floor, prompted 46 units and 141 fire and EMS personnel to respond. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 4:11 p.m., and the cause remains under investigation.



Twelve civilians were injured in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a residential building in the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

The fire was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on the 3400 block of Kingsbridge Avenue, between West 234th and West 236th streets. Officials said the blaze originated on the third floor of the building.

A second alarm was transmitted within minutes, bringing a total of 46 units and 141 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

File Photo.

All 12 civilians suffered minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation, the FDNY said. No additional injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 4:11 p.m., according to the FDNY.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The investigation into its origin remains ongoing.