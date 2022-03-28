12-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark pings off Florida

article

A massive great white shark pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week.

OCEARCH says the shark, named Scot, is a 12.4-feet long adult male and weighs in at 1,644 pounds. He was tagged on Sept. 8, 2021 in the waters around Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.

The shark was pinged traveling past Long Island and New Jersey in October as it made its way down the East Coast.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Scot was named by its partners at SeaWorld in honor of the people of Nova Scotia "who have always been so welcoming and committed to the science and health of our oceans," the OCEARCH website states.

According to its website, OCEARCH is a "non-profit organization and a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of large apex predators such as great white sharks and other keystone marine species."

It has tagged 74 sharks in its Northwest Atlantic White Shark Study.