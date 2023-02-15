12 Catholic schools in NYC to close, 4 to merge into 2

article

Archdiocese of New York today announced 12 Catholic schools will cease operations at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Four schools will merge into two.

The superintendent blamed shifting demographics and lower enrollment made worse by the pandemic made the financial stability of the schools unmanageable.

"It is never a good day when we announce closures to any of our beloved schools, but the goal is always to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for decades to come," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York said in a statement.

The Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York serve more than 50,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade in New York City and several counties outside of the city.

The following NYC Catholic schools will not reopen:

Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan

Ascension School, Manhattan

Guardian Angel School, Manhattan

Holy Family School, Bronx

Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan

Immaculate Conception School, Bronx

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan

Santa Maria School, Bronx

St. Angela Merici School, Bronx

St. Brendan School, Bronx

St. Christopher School, Staten Island

St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx

St. Francis Xavier, Bronx, will merge with St. Clare of Assisi.

St. Gabriel School, Bronx, will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.