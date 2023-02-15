12 Catholic schools in NYC to close, 4 to merge into 2
NEW YORK - Archdiocese of New York today announced 12 Catholic schools will cease operations at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Four schools will merge into two.
The superintendent blamed shifting demographics and lower enrollment made worse by the pandemic made the financial stability of the schools unmanageable.
"It is never a good day when we announce closures to any of our beloved schools, but the goal is always to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for decades to come," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York said in a statement.
The Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York serve more than 50,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade in New York City and several counties outside of the city.
The following NYC Catholic schools will not reopen:
Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan
Ascension School, Manhattan
Guardian Angel School, Manhattan
Holy Family School, Bronx
Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan
Immaculate Conception School, Bronx
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan
Santa Maria School, Bronx
St. Angela Merici School, Bronx
St. Brendan School, Bronx
St. Christopher School, Staten Island
St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx
St. Francis Xavier, Bronx, will merge with St. Clare of Assisi.
St. Gabriel School, Bronx, will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.