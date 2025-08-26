$10,000 stolen from Dunkin' in New Jersey by shirtless suspect

article

Police say a burglary suspect got away with thousands of dollars after breaking into a Dunkin' in Newark this weekend, and now they are asking for the public's help to identify him.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at Dunkin' on Bergen Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a shattered front door, but no suspect inside.

Surveillance video captured the suspect rummaging through drawers and storage areas before finding a cabinet filled with cash.

Police say he took the money and fled after being confronted outside by a delivery driver.

The stolen money totaled about $10,000.

What you can do:

The suspect is described as being a man with aa goatee. He was seen shirtless with chest tattoos inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.