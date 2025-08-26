$10,000 stolen from Dunkin' in New Jersey by shirtless suspect
NEWARK, N.J. - Police say a burglary suspect got away with thousands of dollars after breaking into a Dunkin' in Newark this weekend, and now they are asking for the public's help to identify him.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a burglary at Dunkin' on Bergen Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
They arrived to find a shattered front door, but no suspect inside.
Surveillance video captured the suspect rummaging through drawers and storage areas before finding a cabinet filled with cash.
Police say he took the money and fled after being confronted outside by a delivery driver.
The stolen money totaled about $10,000.
What you can do:
The suspect is described as being a man with aa goatee. He was seen shirtless with chest tattoos inside the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Newark NJ Department of Public Safety.