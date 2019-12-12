100-year-old rower says she has no plans to stop

If you would've asked Nanette Fishman if she ever thought she'd take up rowing in her nineties, it would've been one of the last things on her mind.

The New York native came to the Atria Lynbrook as a way to continue living semi-independently in her golden years. Soon after the move she took up rowing, using a training machine that uses a water tank to create resistance. That was three years ago.

Now, Nanette is 100 years old and has no intentions of stopping.

“One hundred doesn't mean a thing,” she said. “It's only a number.”

She paddled through the waters of Oyster Bay in September, casually competing to set world records in rowing in her age category.

FOX 5 NY caught up with her during a weekday workout with her coach Dianna Viglietta by her side.

Exercising regularly has become part of Nanette's routine.

Nanette is one of three residents here at the Atria in the centenarian club. But what's the secret to such a long life? They say it's good living and finding the humor in everything.

With her drive and determination, Nanette has become an inspiration to many other residents and staff.

“You can do anything at any age,” Viglietta said. “So anytime anybody says I can't do this or that, you see Nanette doing these things, it's kind of like you can't say no.”

Nanette's son Marc says his mom is in relatively very good health for her age and on most days she makes him look like the lazy one!

“A few aches and pains but I'll tell you, I think I have more trouble getting out of bed than she does,” he said.

She has no plan on slowing down any time soon.

