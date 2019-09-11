10-year-old boy killed by SUV while waiting for bus

A Brooklyn boy was killed by an out of control SUV while waiting for a bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. at Ocean Ave. and Ave. L. The NYPD said a gray Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on Ocean Ave. when it veered to the right and went onto the sidewalk.

It hit Enzo Farachio, 10. He was rushed to New York Community Hospital but it was too late.

After hitting the boy, the vehicle continued to strike the scaffolding in front of 1673 Ocean Avenue. Video in Citizen App showed the crumpled vehicle still sitting on the sidewalk.

The driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency. Police had not made any arrests yet but said an investigation was ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.