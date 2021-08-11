Girl, 16, wounded after shooting at Danbury mall, suspect at-large

article

A 16-year-old girl was wounded after a shooting outside of the Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Police responding to the scene at about 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired near Macy's. Cops found the victim outside of the mall, awake and alert after being shot in the upper chest.

The mall was then locked down while authorities systematically cleared it for any further threats.

Upon reviewing security footage, authorities discovered that a group of at least eight people got into an argument with another group when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

Authorities say the victim appeared to be a bystander and was not with either of the groups. She was hospitalized and her condition was unknown.

Security footage showed the apparent shooter leaving in a vehicle. The suspect remained at large. A man with a hammer was also at the scene. He may have been the intended target, added police.