1 train service resume with severe delays after smoke incident; FDNY says more than a dozen injured

The Brief The 1 train resumed service with severe delays Tuesday afternoon after reports of smoke inside the 191st Street station, according to the FDNY. The smoke incident led to 18 people sustaining minor injuries, with 16 being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.



The 1 train is running with severe delays in both directions after initially being suspended due to a smoke condition inside a station in Upper Manhattan, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY says the smoke was coming from inside the 191st Street Station after a 1 train struck some kind of object while pulling into the station. The object apparently struck the third rail, causing smoke to spread throughout the station.

Officials say there was no active fire, just sparks and smoke which took firefighters roughly an hour to get under control.

Victims were evacuated from the scene with minor injuries surrounding complications from smoke inhalation, and were taken to area hospitals. A total of 16 were hospitalized, and two refused medical treatment.

The subway said on its X account that a rail was replaced.

While crews continue to work to restore service, riders are being advised to take the nearby A/C trains for travel between 145th Street and Dyckman Street, or to take the M4, M100, and M101 buses as alternatives.

