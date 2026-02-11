1 teen killed, 2 others injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD reports

article

The Brief Police say three teenagers were shot near the intersection of Broadway and West 238th Street in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. One is dead, and two others are in stable condition at a local hospital. Police have not identified a suspect or released any information about who may have fired the shots.



Police say three teenagers were shot near the intersection of Broadway and West 238th Street in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized.

1 dead, 2 injured

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 5:10 p.m. and found three teenagers with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the NYPD. A 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the right leg.

File Photo.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The other two victims are in stable condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect or released any information about who may have fired the shots. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and whether the teenagers were targeted or caught in crossfire.

What you can do:

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to investigate the shooting.