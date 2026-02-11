1 teen killed, 2 others injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD reports
BRONX - Police say three teenagers were shot near the intersection of Broadway and West 238th Street in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized.
1 dead, 2 injured
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 5:10 p.m. and found three teenagers with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the NYPD. A 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the right leg.
File Photo.
All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The other two victims are in stable condition, police said.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified a suspect or released any information about who may have fired the shots. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are working to determine a motive and whether the teenagers were targeted or caught in crossfire.
What you can do:
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to investigate the shooting.
The Source: Information from the New York Police Department.