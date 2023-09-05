1 dead, several others injured in Queens multi-car crash

One person has been killed, and several others were injured after a multi-vehicle car crash in Queens.

The crash happened at 73rd Avenue and 260th Street in Glen Oaks.

At least two vehicles and pedestrians were reportedly involved in the crash.

Five people in total were injured, although it is not clear how many were in vehicles and how many were pedestrians.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were hospitalized. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.