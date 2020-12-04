Search for suspect in deadly NJ shopping center shooting

Authorities on Friday were seeking a suspect after a shooting at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead.

Gloucester Township police responded to the center on Black Horse Pike and Route 168 just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found that a person was shot and that person died soon after, police said.

According to police, the shooting did not appear to be a random act and officers did not believe there was a threat to the public.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Police Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.