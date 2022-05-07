1 dead after gunman fires into Brooklyn barbershop

One man is dead after a gunman opened fire into a barbershop in Brooklyn late Friday night, police say.

According to authorities, at around 9:30 p.m. in the Brownsville neighborhood, a man walked up to Champion Cuts on Chester Street and fired several times from a gun, striking two men inside.

A 45-year-old man was struck in the torso, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the leg.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where the 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead. The other man is listed in stable condition.

The identity of the 45-year-old man has not yet been released pending proper family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

According to a recent poll, 54% of voters in New York City say they disapprove of how Mayor Eric Adams is handling crime, an increase from February when just 35% of voters disapproved.

The city has seen an almost 9% increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year, according to the latest NYPD statistics.