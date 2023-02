Fire officials say one person has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Washington Heights on Saturday morning.

According to the FDNY, the blaze began just after 6 a.m. on the 4th floor of a building on West 180th Street.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control a few hours later.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.