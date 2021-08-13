1 dead after apparent road rage shooting in Queens

The NYPD is looking for the gunman who killed a driver during an apparent road rage incident in Queens.

The incident happened Thursday night on the corner of 89th Avenue and 116th Street in Richmond Hill.

Authorities say Anthony Ali, 24, got into an accident with the suspect's vehicle.

The pair got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot and killed Ali before driving away.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

