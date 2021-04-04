1 dead, 8 injured after ambulance crash in Brooklyn

An elderly woman is dead and eight other people have been injured after a car crash overturned an ambulance in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 3 p.m., the ambulance and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue in the Flatlands section of the borough. A 95-year-old woman inside the ambulance died, and at least eight other people were injured.

Police say the woman inside the ambulance was already in cardiac arrest before the crash and EMTs were working on her. It is currently unclear if she died as a result of the crash or from a heart attack.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.