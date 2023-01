One person has died, and another two have been injured after a house fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

Just after 3 p.m., Firefighters responded to a call of a two-story house on Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview section that was fully engulfed in flames.

It took over 100 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

FDNY Deputy Chief James Donlevy said the fire is being investigated by Fire Marshals.