1 dead, 1 injured in Hell’s Kitchen stabbing, suspect rides away on bike

article

The Brief Two men were stabbed in Hell’s Kitchen early morning. One victim died at the hospital, and the other is in stable condition. Police say the suspect fled southbound on a bike and remains at large.



A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Hell’s Kitchen early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded around 4:47 a.m. to a 911 call for an assault outside 771 9th Avenue in the Midtown North precinct.

When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds.

One victim, an unidentified man stabbed in the torso, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second unidentified man, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was also taken to Bellevue and is listed in stable condition.

Suspect information

Police say the suspect fled southbound on 9th Avenue on a bike.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.