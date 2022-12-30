1 dead, 1 critical after car falls into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn

article

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car fell into an LIRR train yard in Brooklyn on Friday.

Authorities say that the car fell more than 20 feet into a train yard located at Atlantic Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue.

First responders managed to rescue two people from the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.