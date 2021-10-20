$1.2M jewelry robbery in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating a $1.2 million jewelry robbery in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened last Friday afternoon on 47th St. in Borough Park.

A 67-year-old man was in his car at about 12:30 p.m. Two men walked up to the car and demanded that he open his trunk. They then forcibly took 2 bags containing assorted jewelry.

Police say the value of the stolen items was $1.2 million.

The robbers took off on foot westbound on 47th St. They have not been found.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the men wanted for the robbery. The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

In another incident in the Bronx, a man was carjacked and had $120,000 in jewelry stolen from his car.