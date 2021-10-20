Expand / Collapse search

$1.2M jewelry robbery in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating a $1.2 million jewelry robbery in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened last Friday afternoon on 47th St. in Borough Park.

A 67-year-old man was in his car at about 12:30 p.m.  Two men walked up to the car and demanded that he open his trunk.  They then forcibly took 2 bags containing assorted jewelry.

Police say the value of the stolen items was $1.2 million.

The robbers took off on foot westbound on 47th St.  They have not been found.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the men wanted for the robbery.  The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

