$120,000 jewelry stolen in Bronx carjacking

A man was carjacked and had $120,000 in jewelry stolen in the Bronx.

The NYPD says it happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021, in front of 975 Walton Ave. in the Concourse neighborhood.

The 27-year-old victim was inside his car when he was approached by two people with a gun. One of them fired the gun in the direction of the victim and the other attacker forced the victim out of the car and took off.

He drove the car a short distance before getting out and grabbing a bag from the vehicle containing approximately $120,000 dollars worth of jewelry.

They took off on foot and were last seen in the area of Joyce Kilmer Park.

The victim was not hurt.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taking the bag out of the vehicle in hopes that someone might help catch him.