Woman wins lottery, buys gift cards for strangers

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:16PM
Crystal Dunn (Credit: Kentucky Lottery)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Crystal Dunn said she’s always looking for ways to help others, and that notion didn’t change even when she recently won the lottery. 

The Louisville, Kentucky, woman recently won $146,000.

Earlier this month, Dunn played the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online, waging $20. A few seconds later, she got a message on her computer screen saying that she had won the progressive jackpot which starts at $100,000 and increases with each ticket purchase. 

"I saw that and didn’t believe it at first," Dunn said in a news release. "It’s a pretty exciting feeling. I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen."

Lottery officials said Dunn received $103,909.73, after taxes. After that, she stopped by a Meijer store where she purchased $2,000 in gift cards. She then walked around the store and handed out gift cards to random strangers. 

"A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return," Dunn continued. "I got an expected gift and I believe in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along."

"I’ve worked hard for everything I’ve had. This is a pretty amazing gift," she added.

Dunn told lottery officials she plans to use the remainder of her winnings to buy a car and pay off bills.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 