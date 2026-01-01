Here's how much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase by in 2026

The Brief New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $15.92 on Jan. 1, 2026. Seasonal, small-business, farm and tipped workers will also see increases. The adjustments reflect inflation and a continued push toward a livable wage, state officials say.



New Jersey’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2026, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

By the numbers:

For most employees, wages will increase by 43 cents to $15.92 per hour.

The increase is required under the state constitution, which ties annual adjustments to changes in the Consumer Price Index. Workers employed by seasonal and small businesses will see their minimum wage rise from $14.53 to $15.23, as they continue on a separate phase-in schedule that runs through 2028.

"Eight years ago, Governor Murphy pledged a stronger, fairer economy, and we’re delivering on this commitment by raising New Jersey’s minimum wage again," Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement.

In 2018, the state minimum wage was $8.60 an hour. Legislation New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2019 set the state on a multiyear path to a $15 minimum wage, which most workers reached in 2024.

Local perspective:

Agricultural workers, who follow a separate timeline under state law, will see their minimum hourly wage increase from $13.40 to $14.20 on Jan. 1. Their rate will continue to rise incrementally until 2030. Direct care staff in long-term care facilities will also see an increase, with their minimum wage going up 43 cents to $18.92.

The minimum cash wage for tipped workers will increase from $5.62 to $6.05, while the maximum tip credit remains $9.87. Employers must cover the difference if a worker’s cash wage plus tips fall short of the state minimum wage.

See more information on wage requirements and worker protections HERE.