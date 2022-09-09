What's happening in the NYC area this weekend?

article

It’s all music, all weekend long at Madison Square Garden. The Piano Man – Billy Joel performs his 83rd monthly and 129th lifetime show at The Garden. On Saturday, Harry Styles continues his 15-sold-out set of shows. And on Sunday, Pearl Jam performs some of their biggest hits!

Friday night, comedian, actor and director Kevin Smith is bringing the ‘Clerks III: The Convenience Tour’ movie screening and Q&A to the Beacon Theatre.

Saturday, former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Adam "Pacman" Jones, and Shady McCoy will be kicking off their live ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast tour at City Winery!

There’s more music in Brooklyn and New Jersey this weekend! Saturday and Sunday, My Chemical Romance rocks out Barclay’s Center. On Saturday night Columbian Latin music superstar, Karol G takes over Prudential Center in Newark!