What's going on in NYC this weekend?

It’s all about the music this weekend in and around New York City!

Friday night, New York’s own Alicia Keys gets you in an Empire State of Mind on stage at Radio City Music Hall for her world tour!

And Friday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, all aboard for the "Last Stop on the Love Train" tour! The O'Jays perform their hits with special guest – music legend, Gladys Knight!

There’s more music Friday night as Rage Against the Machine takes over The Garden for their "Public Service Announcement Tour!"

It’ll be a psychedelic Saturday night on Long Island, as Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters makes a stop at UBS Arena.

And back in the city on Saturday – experience New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival! Taking place in Battery City Park all weekend long – the 41st annual Battery Dance Festival at Robert F, Wagner Jr, Park. See the art of movement from 30 dance companies from around the world.