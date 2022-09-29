Things to do in NYC this weekend

article

There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions.

The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday night..

80s sensation Rick Springfield will put on a concert on Friday at the Capitol Theater in Portchester.

Also on Friday, the 60th New York Film Festival kicks off at Lincoln Center with a screening of the post-apocalyptic comedy "White Noise" starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

On Saturday you can get in the autumnal spirit. The Seaport hosts its first-ever Pumpkin Fest. The month-long celebration features pumpkin installations, pumpkin painting, and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. stop by the Stone Street Oktoberfest in Lower Manhattan presented by Samuel Adams. Enjoy live music, German food specials, specialty brews, and a stein hoisting contest.

On Sunday The NY Giants try to get back on the winning track when they host the Chicago Bears in a battle of 2-1 teams.

And rounding out the weekend --Sunday and Monday night, Lizzo brings "The Special Tour" to The Garden… it’s about damn time.