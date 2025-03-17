How to watch Good Day New York live during MLB Tokyo series

Baseball season kicks off Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome when Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs - and FOX 5 will be airing the highly-anticipated game!

But Good Day New York fans who aren't sports fans - or want to watch their favorite morning show on a second screen - need not worry. We're still streaming Good Day New York live here on fox5ny.com and the FOX LOCAL app.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., you can watch GDNY in the media player above, on your phone and on your smart TV.

How to watch Good Day New York anywhere for free

On your phone: Download the FOX LOCAL mobile app to watch Good Day New York for free, wherever you are.

On your smart TV: You can also watch Good Day New York on the FOX LOCAL CTV app on your smart TV. Click here to learn how to download FOX LOCAL on your device.

On FAST: We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4101), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1126), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 260), TCLtv+, Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV and Sling TV.