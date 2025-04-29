DOT Sec. Duffy on NYC congestion pricing: 'We don't have roads just for the elites'

The Brief Transportation Sec. Duffy went on Good Day New York to discuss congestion pricing, among other issues. Duffy argued the federal government has a role in the city's decisions on transportation. Other conversation topics included subway safety, Penn Station reconstruction and REAL ID.



In an appearance on Good Day New York, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared his thoughts on subway safety and congestion pricing with GDNY hosts Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee.

City roads are "federal roads"

What they're saying:

Duffy countered Governor Kathy Hochul's argument that the fate of congestion pricing should be a state decision.

"These are federal roads in New York City, so we do have a role."

He went on to say that congestion pricing has made the city the first area in the country that cannot be accessed through a free pathway. "This is the first time you have to pay a tax to get into a cordoned area."

Menefee raised the point that commuters from outside the city rely heavily on bridges and tunnels, which both feature toll rates – Duffy maintained his stance, saying that roundabout, free routes do exist.

"We don't have roads just for the elites" — Transportation Secretary Duffy

Duffy also said he believes that Hochul's talking points regarding congestion pricing center too much on "pricing" and not enough on "congestion." The focus, in his opinion, should solely be on relieving traffic congestion in the city, not raising money to fund projects.

Subways should be "beautiful and safe"

According to Duffy, felony crime on the subway has increased nine percent "this year alone," but Menefee cited a memo from the NYPD that revealed subway crime decreased to the second-lowest level in 27 years, with major crime dropping 18 percent during the first quarter.

Duffy is open to a conversation with Hochul regarding the state of the subway stations, but is firm on the belief that subway passengers deserve a clean and safe commute.

Penn Station and REAL ID

Scotto inquired about the MTA handing over the reins of the Penn Station reconstruction project to the Trump administration; Duffy says the MTA realized "they can't do it," emphasizing a "public-private partnership" to handle the reconstruction.

The last topic was the feasibility of the REAL ID deadline, which is May 7.

"I don't have a real ID myself… it's going to be a problem for a number of different states, specifically New Jersey right now."

New Jersey's backlog for acquiring a REAL ID is "extensive," according to the Transportation Secretary.