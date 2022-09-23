Things to do in NYC this weekend

article

Panic at the Disco at Madison Square Garden

The band Panic at the Disco will be rocking out the Viva Las Vengeance Tour at MSG on Friday.

Pet Shop Boys & New Order at Barclays Center

The 80s return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. Pet Shop Boys and New Order

Kelsea Ballerini at Radio City Music Hall

Country star Kelsea Ballerini will play Radio City Music Hall on Saturday as part of her Heart First Tour.

The National at the Capitol Theater

The Capitol Theater is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the reopening of the Port Chester venue. Friday has been named Capitol Theater Day and The National will play a show.

Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field

The Rolling Loud festival is taking place all weekend at Citi Field. Some of the big names that will be there are Nick Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future.

New York Jets

For football fans, the NY Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday as Gang Green tries to win 2 in a row.

New York Giants

The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.