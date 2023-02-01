'Shotgun Wedding' mixes the Rom-con and action genres

D'arcy Carden is an Emmy-nominated actress, starred in the reimagined "A League of Their Own," and now stars alongside JLo, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz in "Shotgun Wedding!"

Carden, who lived in New York City for 11 years, stopped by the FOX 5 studios to talk about the new romantic comedy/action flick.

Lopez and Duhamel’s respective characters Darcy and Tom plan the perfect destination wedding… or so they thought.

Darcy’s Dad, the wealthy Father of the Bride, Robert is played by Cheech Marin. Carden portrays his yoga instructor girlfriend. The cast filmed in the Dominican Republic for two months and lived in a house together, so Carden became close with everyone – even rock star Lenny Kravtiz.

"He was so great. I’m such a longtime fan of his and he has rockstar presence," Carden says. "He’s got the sunglasses, and he’s so good looking… but he just wanted to be part of the ensemble, he wanted to just be one of the goofy actors, and he’s so down to earth and wonderful. We became really close I love him."

A unique genre, blending rom-com with action, Carden explains what made filming so special:

"When this came my way… I was like "JLo"… yes. Jason Moore the Director – yes…. Dominican Republic, I was like please let the script be good. And it was so good. And I got the tone of it right away. That it was this super funny romantic comedy mixed with like old school action – like ‘Die Hard’ – things blow up," Carden says.

You can stream 'Shotgun Wedding' on Prime Video.