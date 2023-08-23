Rock legends Shinedown set to blaze the stage at Prudential Center

The multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has been rockin’ the world since 2001, and they hold the record for the most #1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts with 18 #1 hits!

Shinedown’s creator and lead singer, Brent Smith sat down with FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer to preview their upcoming concert at Prudential Center in New Jersey, new single, A Symptom Of Being Human, and Smith’s support from his Grandmother throughout his rock career!

Brent Smith also tells the story behind Shinedown’s cover of "Simple Man," and the band’s pre-show ritual "the doo-doo!"