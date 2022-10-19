Max Rose slams Rep. Nicole Malliotakis during Good Day New York interview

Democratic candidate Max Rose slammed Rep. Nicole Malliotakis as an extremist in a wide-ranging interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York on Wednesday.

Rose is trying to win back the 11th Congressional District seat he lost to Malliotakis in 2022. The race is shaping p to be one of the most competitive New York races this year.

Rose says that crime is a central issue for voters in New York.

"People are afraid at times to take the subway," Rose said.

He says that there needs to be nationwide universal background checks for gun purchases. He noted that Malliotakis voted against them.

"A weapon I carried in combat has no place in this country," Rose said.

As a military veteran, he said said it was shameful for her to ask for Donald Trump's endorsement after what happened during the Capitol riot.

Malliotakis was scheduled to appear on Friday's edition of Good Day New York.